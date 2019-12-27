State Street Corp Has $8.67 Million Stock Position in Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,595 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.11% of Twin River Worldwide worth $8,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 144.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Twin River Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Twin River Worldwide in the third quarter worth $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Twin River Worldwide during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Twin River Worldwide during the second quarter worth $113,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRWH. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Twin River Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twin River Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

In other Twin River Worldwide news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $252,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,253,654.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

TRWH stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $20.35 and a 1-year high of $33.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average is $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $129.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.55 million. Twin River Worldwide had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 12.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

