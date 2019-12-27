State Street Corp Increases Stake in NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC)

State Street Corp boosted its position in NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.22% of NVE worth $7,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in NVE by 161.6% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of NVE by 362.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVE by 6,002.3% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NVE by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in NVE by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 3,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVEC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of NVE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded NVE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEC opened at $70.92 on Friday. NVE Corp has a fifty-two week low of $60.98 and a fifty-two week high of $104.30. The stock has a market cap of $337.43 million, a PE ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.56 and a 200-day moving average of $66.95.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 56.32%. The business had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches.

