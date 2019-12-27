State Street Corp Invests $7.55 Million in BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)

State Street Corp purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 351,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,000. State Street Corp owned 0.28% of BridgeBio Pharma as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BBIO. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter worth about $995,211,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $717,968,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,569,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,868,000. Finally, Aisling Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,449,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBIO stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12-month low of $17.61 and a 12-month high of $48.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 14.00 and a quick ratio of 14.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.21.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.74 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BBIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.13.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

