State Street Corp Lowers Holdings in United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC)

State Street Corp reduced its position in United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,546,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,299,411 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.15% of United Microelectronics worth $7,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 20.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 27,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 54.8% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 12,581 shares during the period. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Microelectronics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

United Microelectronics stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.50 and a beta of 0.94. United Microelectronics Corp has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $2.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.32.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 2.00%.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.