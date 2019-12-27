State Street Corp Purchases 24,186 Shares of Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX)

State Street Corp boosted its position in Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,186 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.47% of Great Ajax worth $7,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AJX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 10.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,366,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,126,000 after purchasing an additional 128,172 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Great Ajax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Great Ajax by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 996,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,944,000 after buying an additional 38,571 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Great Ajax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $462,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AJX opened at $14.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $306.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.76. Great Ajax Corp has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $15.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.93 million. Great Ajax had a net margin of 53.22% and a return on equity of 8.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Great Ajax Corp will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

