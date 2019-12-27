State Street Corp Purchases 45,152 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,152 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.29% of MGM Growth Properties worth $8,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MGP. HGI Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 10.9% in the third quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 58,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 12.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 258,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,781,000 after purchasing an additional 28,139 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 5.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 647,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,840,000 after buying an additional 36,348 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 11.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGP opened at $30.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.46. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1 year low of $25.64 and a 1 year high of $33.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $226.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.29 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.30%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, November 11th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

