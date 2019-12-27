State Street Corp Raises Position in Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 440,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,625 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.74% of Veritiv worth $7,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRTV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 18,399 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Veritiv during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Veritiv by 13.8% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 78,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Veritiv by 16.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 57,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the second quarter valued at $947,000. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veritiv alerts:

VRTV opened at $20.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $329.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.48. Veritiv Corp has a one year low of $12.83 and a one year high of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.26). Veritiv had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Veritiv’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Veritiv Corp will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRTV shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Veritiv Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.