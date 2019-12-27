State Street Corp Raises Stock Holdings in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 591,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,745 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.57% of DSP Group worth $8,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DSPG. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in DSP Group by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in DSP Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 12,031 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in DSP Group by 16.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in DSP Group by 24.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 11.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Dror Levy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yair Seroussi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $227,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DSPG. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DSP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on DSP Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. DSP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DSPG opened at $15.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.50. DSP Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $356.33 million, a PE ratio of 67.91, a P/E/G ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 0.72.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. Analysts anticipate that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

