State Street Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,157,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 157,947 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.09% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $8,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,430,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,567,000 after purchasing an additional 75,757 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 6,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $55,885.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,946. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $36.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.21. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $43.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.77.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.17. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITCI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities set a $21.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.19.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

