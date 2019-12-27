State Street Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK)

State Street Corp boosted its position in Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 48.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 704,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,757 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.00% of Overstock.com worth $7,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,192,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,017,000 after buying an additional 222,811 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,513,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,583,000 after acquiring an additional 348,893 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Overstock.com by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 389,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 151,552 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Overstock.com by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 10,609 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Overstock.com by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 120,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the period. 49.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $48.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $6.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.23. Overstock.com Inc has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $29.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.25). Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 65.78% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $347.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.55) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Overstock.com Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.