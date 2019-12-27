State Street Corp Reduces Position in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,216 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.99% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $8,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,511,000. Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,751,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 9,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

ELF stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $784.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.03. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $19.96.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $67.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ELF shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.70.

In related news, major shareholder Tpg Growth Ii Advisors, Inc. sold 3,565,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $56,086,101.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 17,702 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $283,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,808,790 shares of company stock worth $60,376,934. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

