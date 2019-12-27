State Street Corp Sells 19,880 Shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,049,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,880 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.33% of Daktronics worth $7,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DAKT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,248,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,041,000 after acquiring an additional 610,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 37.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 64,027 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Daktronics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 488,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 17,486 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Daktronics by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 307,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 42,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Daktronics by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DAKT. ValuEngine raised shares of Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Daktronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

In related news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAKT stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Daktronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $8.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.17 million, a P/E ratio of 625.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $174.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.22 million. Daktronics had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; LED ribbon board displays; mobile and modular display systems; freeform LED displays, which include architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

