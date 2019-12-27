State Street Corp Sells 24,955 Shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 819,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,955 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.55% of Quad/Graphics worth $8,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QUAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,613,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,925,000 after acquiring an additional 987,386 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. S&T Bank PA lifted its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 11.6% during the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 822,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 85,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 10.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Quad/Graphics news, EVP Kelly A. Vanderboom bought 18,287 shares of Quad/Graphics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $77,171.14. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 94,823 shares in the company, valued at $400,153.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Honan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.58 per share, with a total value of $45,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 45,350 shares of company stock worth $195,560. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quad/Graphics stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $229.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average is $7.97. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $943.60 million during the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Quad/Graphics, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.48%. Quad/Graphics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.52%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research cut their price target on Quad/Graphics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quad/Graphics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Quad/Graphics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

