State Street Corp Sells 425,669 Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) by 61.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425,669 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.12% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF worth $8,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 327.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the second quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the third quarter valued at about $469,000.

NYSEARCA:KSA opened at $31.36 on Friday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 52 week low of $28.04 and a 52 week high of $35.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.14 and a 200 day moving average of $31.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.3651 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%.

