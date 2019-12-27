State Street Corp Sells 846 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.15% of Texas Pacific Land Trust worth $7,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 103.4% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 8.3% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Pacific Land Trust news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $622.78 per share, with a total value of $308,898.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,355 shares of company stock valued at $882,489. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Pacific Land Trust stock opened at $785.22 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 12 month low of $466.79 and a 12 month high of $915.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $684.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $687.25. The company has a current ratio of 15.99, a quick ratio of 15.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.36.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 88.89% and a net margin of 100.01%. The firm had revenue of $98.53 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

