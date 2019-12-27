State Street Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 362,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,488 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.04% of Carriage Services worth $7,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the third quarter worth about $390,000. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 23.8% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 6.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Carriage Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

CSV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Sidoti increased their price objective on Carriage Services from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In other news, COO William Goetz bought 10,000 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.48 per share, with a total value of $274,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $274,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CSV opened at $25.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $467.03 million, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.04. Carriage Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $28.50.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). Carriage Services had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $66.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.69 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

