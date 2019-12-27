State Street Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 47.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,727,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,547,023 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.13% of Encana worth $7,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ECA. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Encana by 88.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 33,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 15,526 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its holdings in Encana by 4.0% in the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 211,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 8,064 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Encana during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,252,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Encana during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,871,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Encana during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECA opened at $4.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average of $4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.01. Encana Corp has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $7.70.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Encana had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Encana Corp will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Encana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ECA. ValuEngine raised shares of Encana from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Encana from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James set a $5.00 price target on Encana and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank cut Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Encana from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Encana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.40.

In other Encana news, SVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 79,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $4,251,660.00. Also, CFO Corey Douglas Code purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,728.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 47,300 shares of company stock worth $193,080 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Encana Company Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

