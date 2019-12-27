State Street Corp Trims Stock Position in Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,706 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.43% of Computer Programs & Systems worth $7,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,942,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,994,000 after buying an additional 103,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,143,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,778,000 after acquiring an additional 20,279 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 4.8% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 842,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,043,000 after acquiring an additional 38,449 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after acquiring an additional 14,757 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 78.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 197,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 86,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs & Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

In other Computer Programs & Systems news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,605 shares of Computer Programs & Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $71,689.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSI opened at $27.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.80. Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.72 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The firm has a market cap of $397.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.58.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.18 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Computer Programs & Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.62%.

About Computer Programs & Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

