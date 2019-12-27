Status (SNT) Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last Week

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Status token can now be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Tidex, BigONE and Neraex. Status has a total market capitalization of $31.84 million and approximately $8.30 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Status has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Status alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00182261 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.27 or 0.01237701 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026081 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00120237 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Status

Status’ genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

Status can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Gate.io, LATOKEN, Upbit, IDEX, Radar Relay, Livecoin, Binance, Neraex, IDAX, Huobi, Tidex, Bancor Network, BigONE, DDEX, HitBTC, DEx.top, ChaoEX, Ovis, Cobinhood, CoinTiger, ZB.COM, Kyber Network, Poloniex, DragonEX, TOPBTC, OKEx, Koinex, Bithumb, GOPAX, OOOBTC, Gatecoin, IDCM, Liqui, Bittrex, Ethfinex, ABCC and OTCBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.