Stealth Market Cap Hits $2.07 Million (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Stealth has a total market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $5,830.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stealth has traded up 32.3% against the dollar. One Stealth coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0604 or 0.00000831 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stealth alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004759 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00001324 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007965 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00051607 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

Stealth is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 34,264,698 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stealth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.