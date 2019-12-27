Steem Dollars (SBD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.30 Million

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Steem Dollars coin can now be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00007980 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, Upbit and OpenLedger DEX. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $4.30 million and approximately $11,168.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,330.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $206.70 or 0.02817287 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006212 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001716 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00546500 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005830 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000646 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 7,359,133 coins. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, GOPAX, Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

