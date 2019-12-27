Steem Dollars (SBD) Market Cap Tops $4.28 Million

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. One Steem Dollars coin can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00008031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Upbit, GOPAX and Bittrex. Over the last week, Steem Dollars has traded down 7% against the US dollar. Steem Dollars has a total market cap of $4.28 million and $27,636.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Steem Dollars alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,213.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.22 or 0.02662983 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003472 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006332 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001729 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00546569 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005972 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

Steem Dollars is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 7,358,365 coins. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex, Upbit, HitBTC, Bittrex and GOPAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Dollars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem Dollars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.