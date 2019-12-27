Steem Price Tops $0.12 (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 27th. During the last seven days, Steem has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001688 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Binance, OpenLedger DEX and HitBTC. Steem has a total market cap of $44.18 million and $491,829.00 worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,360.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.50 or 0.02773291 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00551356 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005905 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00021061 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 64.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000500 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000401 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Steem Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 372,121,367 coins and its circulating supply is 355,147,273 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RuDEX, GOPAX, Huobi, Upbit, HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX, Binance, Poloniex, Bittrex and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.