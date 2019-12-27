Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 290,800 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the November 28th total of 236,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE SCL traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.92. 4,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,126. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.50. Stepan has a twelve month low of $71.08 and a twelve month high of $101.84.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $451.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.40 million. Stepan had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stepan will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Stepan’s payout ratio is presently 22.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Stepan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

In other Stepan news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 3,803 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $377,257.60. Also, VP David Kabbes acquired 821 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.50 per share, with a total value of $80,047.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Stepan by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,020,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,601,000 after acquiring an additional 31,030 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Stepan by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 401,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Stepan by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 356,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,747,000 after purchasing an additional 36,756 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stepan during the second quarter worth approximately $22,128,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Stepan by 322.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 239,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,989,000 after purchasing an additional 182,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

