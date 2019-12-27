Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December, 27th (FIE, IMMU, KRG, MGAWY, OLCLY, ORAN, OUTKY, QGEN, RENN, RTIX)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, December 27th:

Fielmann (FRA:FIE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $26.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

MEGAWORLD CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels primarily in Japan. Oriental Land Co. is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan. “

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Orange SA provides telecommunications services. It offers a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, Internet and multimedia, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators under the Orange brand worldwide. Orange SA, formerly known as France Telecom S.A., is based in Paris, France. “

OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Renren (NYSE:RENN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Renren Inc. operates as a social networking internet platform in China offering information and content sharing, music, online games and online shopping and other services including communication. Its platform includes renren.com, our main social networking website, game.renren.com, our online games center, nuomi.com, our social commerce website, and jingwei.com and professional and business social networking service website. Renren Inc. “

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “RTI Surgical Inc. is a surgical implant company. Its implants are used in sports medicine, general surgery, spine, orthopedic, trauma and cardiothoracic procedures. RTI Surgical Inc., formerly known as RTI Biologics, Inc., is headquartered in Alachua, Fla. “

San Miguel (OTCMKTS:SMGBY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SAN MIGUEL CORP is the largest food and beverage company listed in S.E. Asia and is active within the brewing and beverages, food and food-related, and packaging areas. “

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Smart Sand, Inc. is a producer of northern white raw frac sand for the oil and gas industry. It offers proppant and related logistics services for oil and gas recovery from unconventional wells. Smart Sand, Inc. is headquartered in the Woodlands, Texas. “

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

