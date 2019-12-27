Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for December, 27th (ADTN, AMD, ASMB, BNFT, CDXS, CSOD, DRRX, FARO, FSLR, FSV)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, December 27th:

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Gran Tierra Energy (NASDAQ:GTE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as MethylGene Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MYR Group Inc. is a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electrical infrastructure market throughout the United States and Canada who have the experience and expertise to complete electrical installations of any type and size. Their comprehensive services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities include design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance and repair services. Transmission and distribution customers include investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners and other contractors. Commercial and industrial electrical contracting services are provided to general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, local governments and developers generally throughout the western and northeastern United States and western Canada. “

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

