Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of General Mills Call Options (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 31,469 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,129% compared to the average daily volume of 1,412 call options.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 18,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $1,033,208.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,451,885.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in General Mills by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 163,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,020,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter worth about $266,000. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of General Mills by 4.8% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 15.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,890,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.01. 104,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,901,649. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

