Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Vulcan Materials Put Options (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 1,147 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,107% compared to the typical daily volume of 95 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VMC shares. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.71.

Shares of VMC stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $143.63. The stock had a trading volume of 7,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,413. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.26. The company has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.88. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $94.20 and a one year high of $152.49.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

In other news, insider Fehlberg Barry 1,000,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total value of $90,431.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,438,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,982,555,000 after buying an additional 179,411 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,342,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $807,980,000 after purchasing an additional 359,514 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,676,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $367,519,000 after purchasing an additional 97,684 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,100,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,115,000 after purchasing an additional 443,451 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 26,177.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 926,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,261,000 after buying an additional 923,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

