Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 12,749 call options on the company. This is an increase of 7,489% compared to the average daily volume of 168 call options.

In related news, Director Andres Conesa bought 2,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $147.26 per share, for a total transaction of $294,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,337.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 37.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,481,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,257,000 after purchasing an additional 672,259 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,763,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,576,000 after buying an additional 641,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,804,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,970,000 after buying an additional 300,044 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1,201.8% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 179,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,617,000 after buying an additional 165,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,465,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,459,000 after buying an additional 144,568 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SRE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.27.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $150.51. 28,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,682. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.41. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $104.88 and a one year high of $154.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.9675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

