Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL)

Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 1,074 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,413% compared to the average volume of 71 call options.

Shares of NYSE:XEL traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.87. 66,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,229,464. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.14. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $47.70 and a twelve month high of $66.05.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 14.9% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 34,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 118,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,047,000 after acquiring an additional 17,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on XEL shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Sunday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $63.00 price objective on Xcel Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.73.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

