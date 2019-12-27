Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Short Interest Update

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the November 28th total of 963,400 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 177,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 279.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Stoneridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the second quarter valued at $173,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the second quarter valued at $230,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SRI traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $29.67. 6,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,553. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.39 million, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.30 and its 200-day moving average is $31.01. Stoneridge has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $34.46.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $203.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Stoneridge will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. B. Riley set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Stoneridge and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

