STRAKS (STAK) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. STRAKS has a total market capitalization of $10,604.00 and approximately $78.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STRAKS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Crex24, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. In the last week, STRAKS has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get STRAKS alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,331.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.95 or 0.01744408 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.75 or 0.02832407 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00569070 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011284 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00622045 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00061571 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00023631 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00382161 BTC.

About STRAKS

STRAKS (STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

STRAKS Coin Trading

STRAKS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, HitBTC and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STRAKS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STRAKS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.