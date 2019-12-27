Stratis Trading Down 10.6% This Week (STRAT)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00004756 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, HitBTC, Cryptopia and Bithumb. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $34.92 million and approximately $904,179.00 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004170 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00001316 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007844 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000827 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00052037 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Stratis Profile

STRAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,619,342 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org.

Stratis Coin Trading

Stratis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bittylicious, Crex24, SouthXchange, Poloniex, HitBTC, Coinrail, LiteBit.eu, Bithumb, Upbit, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Bittrex, Cryptomate and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

