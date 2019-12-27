StrongHands 1-Day Volume Tops $472.00 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 27th. During the last seven days, StrongHands has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. StrongHands has a total market cap of $369,059.00 and approximately $472.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, Crex24, BiteBTC and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About StrongHands

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,612,824,116 coins and its circulating supply is 16,199,629,762 coins. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

StrongHands Coin Trading

StrongHands can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Coindeal, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Graviex, Crex24, CoinExchange and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

