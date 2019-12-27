Studio City International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MSC) Given $20.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Studio City International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MSC) has earned an average broker rating score of 4.30 (Sell) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $20.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Studio City International an industry rank of 219 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Studio City International alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Studio City International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Studio City International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Studio City International stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Studio City International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MSC) by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,543 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Studio City International worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

MSC stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.50. 2,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Studio City International has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $21.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.76 and its 200 day moving average is $19.72. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.42 and a beta of -1.07.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. Studio City International had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Studio City International will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Studio City International Company Profile

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. is a gaming, retail and entertainment resort located in Cotai, Macau. It engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Studio City International (MSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.