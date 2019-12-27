Summit Wireless Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WISA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Summit Wireless Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WISA) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 156,300 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the November 28th total of 187,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Summit Wireless Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of WISA stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. Summit Wireless Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $4.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative net margin of 694.31% and a negative return on equity of 462.87%.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers TX modules for TVs, AV receivers, media hubs, and small dongles that connect through USB or HDMI ports; and speaker systems.

