Sumokoin Trading Down 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (SUMO)

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 27th. Sumokoin has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $71,215.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sumokoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001534 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, TradeOgre and Indodax. During the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sumokoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00619171 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003599 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002029 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000139 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Sumokoin Coin Profile

Sumokoin (SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 7th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 25,270,754 coins and its circulating supply is 18,570,754 coins. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

Sumokoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Cryptopia and Indodax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sumokoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sumokoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.