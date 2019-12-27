Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) Short Interest Down 18.2% in December

Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 834,000 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the November 28th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 603,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE SUI traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.16. The stock had a trading volume of 439,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,485. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.36. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $97.49 and a twelve month high of $166.32.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $362.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.50%.

SUI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Sun Communities from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

In related news, Director Brian M. Hermelin purchased 1,010 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $148.48 per share, with a total value of $149,964.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $18,285,000.00. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 557.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,170,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,980 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 91.1% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,370,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,448,000 after purchasing an additional 653,483 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at $78,006,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at $87,862,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 453.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 537,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,767,000 after purchasing an additional 440,164 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

