Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) CFO Acquires $97,400.00 in Stock

Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) CFO Westervelt T. Ballard, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00.

Shares of SPN opened at $4.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56. Superior Energy Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $11.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.46.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Superior Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in Superior Energy Services by 104.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 95,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SPN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Superior Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Superior Energy Services from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.31.

Superior Energy Services Company Profile

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

