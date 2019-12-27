Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the November 28th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Support.com from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Bloom purchased 605,000 shares of Support.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,240,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 780,442 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,906.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Support.com by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 996,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 240,293 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation acquired a new position in Support.com during the third quarter worth $359,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Support.com during the second quarter worth $162,000. JBF Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Support.com by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 327,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 64,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Support.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 33.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRT opened at $2.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.19. Support.com has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $2.78.

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Support.com had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th.

Support.com Company Profile

Support.com, Inc provides customer support services, end user software, and cloud-based software primarily in the United States. The company offers turnkey and outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), warranty providers, Internet of Things solution providers, and technology companies.

