Suretly (SUR) Reaches Market Cap of $86,067.00

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last seven days, Suretly has traded down 32.6% against the US dollar. Suretly has a total market capitalization of $86,067.00 and approximately $320.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Suretly token can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00005008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Tidex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Suretly alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038350 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $426.29 or 0.05896474 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029971 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001937 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00023906 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Suretly Profile

SUR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 237,213 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,289 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com.

Suretly Token Trading

Suretly can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Suretly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Suretly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.