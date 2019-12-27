SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $260.54.

SIVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 target price on SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $253.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $238.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.94. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $181.61 and a one year high of $259.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.19.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.16. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $814.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 21.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total value of $1,228,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $224,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,947,162.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,381. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.