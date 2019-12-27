Swap Reaches Market Cap of $380,294.00 (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. In the last week, Swap has traded up 21.2% against the dollar. Swap has a market capitalization of $380,294.00 and $280,706.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swap coin can now be bought for $0.0500 or 0.00000685 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Graviex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013800 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00183229 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.58 or 0.01242874 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025881 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00120475 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 7,603,822 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swap’s official website is swap.fyi.

Swap Coin Trading

Swap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

