Swarm Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.68 Million (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Swarm token can now be bought for $0.0214 or 0.00000294 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, HitBTC and Bancor Network. Over the last week, Swarm has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. Swarm has a market cap of $1.68 million and $16,590.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013803 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00182740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.24 or 0.01238813 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025910 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00120490 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Swarm’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,654,618 tokens. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swarm’s official website is www.swarm.fund.

Swarm can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

