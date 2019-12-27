Swipe Hits 24-Hour Volume of $13.90 Million (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One Swipe token can currently be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00015324 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and P2PB2B. Over the last week, Swipe has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Swipe has a market capitalization of $68.38 million and approximately $13.90 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013783 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00182318 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.63 or 0.01227884 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00026387 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00119074 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Swipe

Swipe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,135,911 tokens. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token. Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet.

Swipe Token Trading

Swipe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

