Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SYNH shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Syneos Health from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of SYNH traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,206. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Syneos Health has a one year low of $36.56 and a one year high of $58.90.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Syneos Health’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Syneos Health in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the third quarter worth about $147,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Syneos Health by 48.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Syneos Health by 83.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

