Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) and BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB) Head-To-Head Analysis

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) and Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BlackBerry and Synopsys, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackBerry 0 9 1 0 2.10 Synopsys 0 0 7 1 3.13

BlackBerry presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.28%. Synopsys has a consensus target price of $157.63, suggesting a potential upside of 12.09%. Given BlackBerry’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe BlackBerry is more favorable than Synopsys.

Profitability

This table compares BlackBerry and Synopsys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackBerry -5.92% 0.89% 0.58% Synopsys 15.84% 13.54% 8.48%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.4% of BlackBerry shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of Synopsys shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of BlackBerry shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Synopsys shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

BlackBerry has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synopsys has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BlackBerry and Synopsys’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackBerry $904.00 million 3.94 $93.00 million $0.13 49.62 Synopsys $3.36 billion 6.30 $532.37 million $3.45 40.76

Synopsys has higher revenue and earnings than BlackBerry. Synopsys is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BlackBerry, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Synopsys beats BlackBerry on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services. It also provides CylancePROTECT, an endpoint threat prevention solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; BlackBerry QNX real-time operating systems, middleware, development tools, and professional services; BlackBerry Jarvis, a cloud-based binary static application security testing platform; and BlackBerry Certicom that offers device security, anti-counterfeiting, and product authentication. In addition, the company offers Paratek, which provides adaptive radio frequency antenna tuning technology; and BlackBerry Radar, an asset tracking and telematics solution, as well as intellectual property and licensing, mobility licensing, and other licensing programs. Further, it is involved in developing BlackBerry 10 platform, and delivering BlackBerry productivity applications to Android smartphone; developing and licensing of device software and outsourcing to partners; and providing of Android smartphones, smartphone accessories, and non-warranty repair services. Additionally, the company engages in the operations related to subscribers using mobile devices with its legacy BlackBerry 7 and prior operating systems. The company was formerly known as Research In Motion Limited and changed its name to BlackBerry Limited in July 2013. BlackBerry Limited was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions. The company also offers intellectual property (IP) solutions for USB, PCI Express, DDR, Ethernet, SATA, MIPI, HDMI, and Bluetooth low energy applications; analog IP, including data converters and audio codecs; and system-on-chip infrastructure IP, datapath and building block IP, and verification IP products, as well as mathematical and floating point components, and ARM AMBA interconnect fabric and peripherals. In addition, it provides logic libraries and embedded memories; configurable processor cores and application-specific instruction-set processor tools for embedded applications; IP subsystems for audio, sensor, and data fusion functionality; and security IP solutions. Further, the company offers Platform Architect tools for SoC architecture analysis and optimization; virtual prototyping solutions; and HAPS FPGA-based prototyping systems, as well as a series of tools used in the design of optical systems and photonic devices. Additionally, it provides testing tools, services, and programs, which include security testing, managed services, programs and professional services, and training that enable its customers to detect and remediate defects in the software development lifecycle; manufacturing solutions for semiconductor manufacturers to develop fabrication processes; and professional and other services. Synopsys, Inc. has collaboration with Palma Ceia SemiDesign, Inc. to provide ready-to-use NB-IoT solution. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

