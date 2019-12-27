Synthorx Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:THOR)

Synthorx Inc (NASDAQ:THOR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 680 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 844% compared to the average daily volume of 72 call options.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synthorx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Synthorx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. HC Wainwright lowered Synthorx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Svb Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Synthorx in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Synthorx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of THOR. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Synthorx by 31.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Synthorx by 18.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,988 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 22,281 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Synthorx in the third quarter worth approximately $310,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Synthorx during the 3rd quarter valued at $800,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Synthorx during the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

THOR stock opened at $71.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.79. Synthorx has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $71.15.

Synthorx (NASDAQ:THOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synthorx will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synthorx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cytokine Synthorin programs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is THOR-707, a variant of recombinant human IL-2 that is in the development in various solid tumor types as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor.

