Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) Given $34.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.
Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $34.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.24 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Systemax an industry rank of 220 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
A number of analysts have recently commented on SYX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Systemax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised Systemax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.
Shares of SYX opened at $25.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.77. Systemax has a 52 week low of $18.49 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day moving average of $21.90.
Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Systemax had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $243.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Systemax will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.
In other Systemax news, Director Lawrence P. Reinhold sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $32,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Reinhold sold 41,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,032,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 202,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,058,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,675 shares of company stock worth $1,191,875 over the last three months. Insiders own 67.20% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYX. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Systemax by 1,205.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Systemax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Systemax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Systemax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Systemax by 203.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.
Systemax Company Profile
Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.
