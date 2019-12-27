Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) Short Interest Update

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the November 28th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Systemax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Systemax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Reinhold sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $37,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 162,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,057,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Reinhold sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $32,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,875 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Systemax by 674.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 34,818 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Systemax during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Systemax by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,893 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Systemax by 203.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Systemax by 32.9% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 286,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 70,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYX stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,715. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $966.80 million, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day moving average of $21.90. Systemax has a 52 week low of $18.49 and a 52 week high of $26.57.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Systemax had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $243.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Systemax will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

